Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 2.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,481 shares of company stock valued at $150,399,892 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.03.

CRM traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.73. 175,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

