Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

SYK traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.01. 30,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.18. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $186.82 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

