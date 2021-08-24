Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,748 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 53,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,112. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $77.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

