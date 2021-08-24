BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading 6% Higher

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) shares traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.54. 1,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 275,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $598.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $692,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 30,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,518,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,678. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

