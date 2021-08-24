Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144,820 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Boise Cascade worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147,888 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC stock opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

