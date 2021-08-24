Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144,820 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Boise Cascade worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 74,536 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of BCC opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

