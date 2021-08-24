Bonpay Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,636.25 (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 58.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $16,636.25 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonpay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bonpay has traded 54.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonpay Coin Profile

BON is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 coins and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 coins. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com . The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bonpay is a full-fledged Blockchain service, including a wide range of solutions, from Bitcoin storage to plastic or virtual card. BON is an Ethereum-based token that provides token holders with incentive rewards and cashback bonuses. “

Buying and Selling Bonpay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

