BOOM Trading Down 0.1% This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $81,890.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.00785182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00099284 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,658,311 coins and its circulating supply is 778,627,578 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

