BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Brokerages predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $15.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $17.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after buying an additional 489,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after buying an additional 104,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after buying an additional 269,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,162,000 after buying an additional 154,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.