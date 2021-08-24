BOSAGORA (BOA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.42 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One BOSAGORA coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $38.82 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.00785182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00099284 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA (BOA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

