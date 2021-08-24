Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches Market Cap of $72.16 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $72.16 million and $10.70 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.57 or 0.00521457 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003425 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $569.29 or 0.01180019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,836,589 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars.

