Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 5,015 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.17% of A. O. Smith worth $19,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tobam grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $71.44. 3,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,293. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.33.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.