Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. FirstService accounts for 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.47% of FirstService worth $35,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.32. 9,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,016. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $121.52 and a 52-week high of $191.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.