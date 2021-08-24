Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $32.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,854.75. 18,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,843.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,650.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

