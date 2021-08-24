Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.46. 12,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,471. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $286.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

