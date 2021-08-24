Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.22% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,983. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SITE traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $194.34. 228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.66. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

