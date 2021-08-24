Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications makes up 1.9% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Cogent Communications worth $46,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $184,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $365,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,196 shares of company stock worth $1,553,283 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $71.78. 129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,904. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 651.33 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.