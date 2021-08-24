Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $13.33 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.46% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 649,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 349,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after buying an additional 113,014 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 371,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. 325,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

