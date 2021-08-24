Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $49.74 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for approximately 2.0% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VeriSign worth $49,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $94,744,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 14,882,766.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 45.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,203,000 after acquiring an additional 413,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,679 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

