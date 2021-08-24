Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $55.70 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up about 2.3% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.07% of Crown Castle International worth $55,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after acquiring an additional 470,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after acquiring an additional 258,302 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $193.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

