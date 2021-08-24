Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $91.54 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,199 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up 3.7% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Copart worth $91,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,375. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

