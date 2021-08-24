Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FERG stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.00. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,311. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

