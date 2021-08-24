Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.06% of Amphenol worth $25,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,604. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

