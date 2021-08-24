Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 1.3% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Brown & Brown worth $33,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 460,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 118,473 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

