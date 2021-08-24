Boston Financial Mangement LLC Invests $4.63 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

VMEOV traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.