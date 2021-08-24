Boston Financial Mangement LLC Invests $6.50 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

SE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.43. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $135.28 and a 52-week high of $328.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

