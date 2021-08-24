Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 1,659 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $248.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

