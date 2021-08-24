Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 1,876 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,460,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, hitting $365.18. 71,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,169. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

