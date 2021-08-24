Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases Shares of 59,082 IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.07% of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,984. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.