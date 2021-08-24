Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 2.6% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.34% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $64,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.98. 1,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,417. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,135 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

