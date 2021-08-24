Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 136 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $29.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,829.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,697. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,817.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,589.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

