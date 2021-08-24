Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,894. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.