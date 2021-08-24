Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 25,524 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,524 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.23% of Tyler Technologies worth $42,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $472.73. 334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.