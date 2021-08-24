Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 3,528 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nordson worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.38. 1,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,935. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.64. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $232.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

