Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 5,695 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,692,288. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.32. The stock had a trading volume of 120,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,695. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

