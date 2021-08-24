Boyar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,034 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 1.9% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in eBay by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.85. 236,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,456,169. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.48.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

