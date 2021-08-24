Boyar Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up 1.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Discovery by 15.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Discovery by 20.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 57,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,539. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

