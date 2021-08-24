Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS: BYDGF):

8/16/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Boyd Group Services was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

8/12/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$240.00 to C$262.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Boyd Group Services was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$240.00 to C$260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$248.00 to C$272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.79. The company had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 508. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.74. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.78 and a 1-year high of $198.33.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

