BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). BrainsWay reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

Several research firms have commented on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BrainsWay from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in BrainsWay by 131.4% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 555,779 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in BrainsWay by 135.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $9,163,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 106,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,338. The company has a market capitalization of $127.32 million, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.27. BrainsWay has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.22.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

