Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.72

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 5881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at $61,031,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter worth about $11,393,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bridgetown by 599.2% during the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,048,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 898,803 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgetown by 32.4% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 195,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter worth about $5,237,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

