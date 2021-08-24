Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 5,237 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $14,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMMD traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.71. 25,922 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.04. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

