Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 8,114 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after purchasing an additional 398,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,541. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.