Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 1.60% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after acquiring an additional 80,689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,872.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 26,975 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $287,000.

LVHD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 33,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,867. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

