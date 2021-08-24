Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 33,930 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.99. 387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.55.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

