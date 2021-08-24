Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 2,135 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,963. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.59.

