Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 3,545 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $1,045,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.61.

NYSE AON traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $279.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,832. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $282.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

