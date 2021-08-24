Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 8,369 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,259,000 after acquiring an additional 253,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

