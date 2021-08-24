Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 4.46% of Davis Select International ETF worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select International ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select International ETF during the first quarter valued at $537,000.

Davis Select International ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 1,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,426. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62. Davis Select International ETF has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

