Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1,171.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $473.96. 383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.73. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $495.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

