Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $12.81 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252,968 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $71,936,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after buying an additional 1,971,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. 31,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813,786. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

